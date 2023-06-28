Cody Rhodes has two-word reaction to subtle debut on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes recently shared a two-word reaction to his dog Pharaoh debuting on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

This past week on RAW, Cody Rhodes was backstage with his dog Pharaoh ahead of his main event clash against Damian Priest. The WWE Universe got the first glimpse of The American Nightmare's dog, who is an integral part of the Rhodes family. The debut was short, and fans only got a view for a few seconds as Rhodes petted the dog, but it still left those watching enamored.

Following Pharaoh's RAW debut, Rhodes took to social media with a special two-word message for his dog.

"My man," wrote Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes competed against Damian Priest in the main event. Despite The Judgment Day's best efforts, The American Nightmare emerged victorious.

Vince Russo feels that Cody Rhodes should've done a home invasion angle with Brock Lesnar

Prior to his rivalry with Dominik Mysterio, Rhodes was busy feuding with Brock Lesnar. The two men faced each other in two brutal matches, with each winning a match apiece.

Following Rhodes' loss to The Beast Incarnate in their second encounter, The American Nightmare challenged Lesnar to a fight anytime anywhere. However, Brock Lesnar hasn't responded to Rhodes' challenge and hasn't shown up at RAW either.

Speaking about their storyline on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that Cody should've shot a home invasion segment with Brock Lesnar at the latter's residence.

"Cody got derailed by Lesnar and he was in a program with Lesnar. Then he started the whole thing, Lesnar doesn't want to come to RAW because he's afraid of me. That's where again if Vince Russo is writing, now I'm going to Brock's house. Guess what, Brock don't come to me, I'm going to Brock's house. You mean to tell me even if this is Brock's time off, he won't film something at his house, not wanting to leave home? Cody could have stalked him around Texas. That's what I would've done." [37:22 - 37:58]

It remains to be seen whether Rhodes will continue his feud with Dominik following MITB or if Lesnar will answer his challenge.

