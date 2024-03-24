Cody Rhodes undergoing major gear shift in his character heading into huge WWE WrestleMania match must happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Cody Rhodes must have a gear shift in his character before WWE WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare is set to team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Night One of this year's Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Rhodes will also challenge The Tribal Chief for his title on Night Two.

Nearly two weeks ago, Rhodes vowed on WWE RAW to win Reigns' title and hand it to his mother. The following Friday, The Rock made fun of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner's promise on WWE SmackDown. He also sent a message to Rhodes' mother, claiming she would not get Reigns' title at WrestleMania but his weight belt covered in her son's blood instead. Last Monday, The American Nightmare responded to The Final Boss, dubbing him Reigns' 'side chick,' among several other insults.

Nevertheless, Matt Morgan believes Rhodes' promo on Monday night was not on the level it should have been. On his Gigantic Pop podcast, he claimed that The American Nightmare needs a gear shift in his career.

"I thought he needed to make a major gear shift and I don't think we got that in that promo. I thought we got elements of it, right? But it was an over-rehearsed promo, meaning it was all scripted and you could tell it was scripted. This was the one promo that I just wish Cody burn the thesaurus and sh*tcan it and come out and let us know what he's really thinking. Rock talked about his mom... The minute Rock brought his mom into it, we should've seen a 'What?!' type of promo from Cody... He should have really shown the 'I'm gonna beat your a** come Night One of WrestleMania because you made it about my mom. It's on, fool.' We needed that type of promo, that type of intensity, and we don't get that if we're looking at a dude rocking a banker suit," he said. [5:57 - 7:26]

The former WWE Superstar added:

"Here's the problem. Rock is cutting these world-beater promos, world-beater promos of all time, clowning Cody and making him look not cool. He's making Seth Rollins look not cool. So, both of them need to step their games up big time with their verbiage on how they retaliate. It can't be the same old status quo. They both, especially Cody, have got to show a major gear shift in their character." [8:08 - 8:36]

Is Cody Rhodes' WWE character a heel?

The American Nightmare is currently considered the top babyface in WWE. The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner has a special connection with the fans, especially among children.

However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed on the Busted Open podcast that Rhodes' character was not babyface. Instead, it is a "bonafide heel" for multiple reasons.

"Look at your wrestling audience. You got medium-income, low-income, you got blue-collar workers. And what does this guy do? He goes out every week in expensive suits. So, what is he telling everybody? 'Bro, I got money, look at these suits. I got my own tour bus. I'm better than you people. You people are not on my level. Look at me, this suit cost more than you people make in a month.' On top of that, his promos. He uses these big words nobody knows what the freak he's talking about. To the middle-income guy, the low-income guy, you're talking so over my head. He's cutting promos like a heel," he said.

Rhodes and Roman Reigns had a heated confrontation last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Meanwhile, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Rock are advertised for the April 1st episode of Monday Night RAW. They will probably have another face-off ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 40.

