Cody Rhodes uses banned word on WWE RAW; is quickly shut down by The Miz

We saw The Miz open up WWE RAW by inviting Cody Rhodes as a special guest on an edition of MizTV. However, the segment had some controversy mixed with The American Nightmare using a banned word in WWE.

Rhodes entered with massive cheers as the fans sang along to his theme song, Kingdom. As soon as he entered the ring, The Miz cracked a joke about the ridiculous amount of pyro used in the entrance.

During the segment, The American Nightmare stated that he needed to get his hands on the world championship "belt" and compete against the best wrestlers but was quickly shot down by The Miz. The latter sternly corrected Cody, saying it was a title and a belt was used to hold up the pants.

We also saw The Miz correct Cody Rhodes on his use of the word wrestlers by calling them superstars instead.

For those unaware, Vince McMahon dislikes the term "belt" and has it banned from being utilized in the company. The appropriate term is championships or titles with other banned words in the CEO's list, including 'wrestling,' 'DQ,' 'violence,' etc.

Cody Rhodes had The Miz retreat on RAW

The opening segment between Cody Rhodes and The Miz didn't take long to escalate. Both stars took shots at each other, with the A-lister making fun of Cody's entrance and The American Nightmare calling The Miz a 'reliable Mike' for toeing the line in his enthusiastic adherence to the company.

The eight-time Intercontinental Champion then fired back, mentioning that Cody got more attention from the media on his return. We also saw him make fun of The Prodigal Son for his sneaky behavior leading up to his return at WrestleMania 38.

The Miz also mentioned Seth Rollins, saying the latter has been looking for Rhodes. The latter responded that he was open to having another match with The Visionary out of respect.

Eventually, the war of words between the two got too heated as The Miz tried to ambush Cody Rhodes. However, it didn't work out as the latter threw the A-lister outside and sent him running backstage.

What did you think of the opening segment on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Angana Roy