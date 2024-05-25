Cody Rhodes uses previously banned move to ensure victory against Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul stole the show with their Undisputed WWE Championship match in the main event of WWE King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event. However, something unexpected happened during the bout.

In the main event of WWE King and Queen of The Ring, Cody Rhodes defeated Logan Paul after one of the most exciting matches in recent memory. The two gave all they had to ensure the audience had a great time during their battle. One of the key highlights came when The American Nightmare used The Vertebreaker to inflict damage on Paul.

The Vertebreaker is an infamous move previously popularly used by 'The Hurricane' Shane Helms. To carry out this move, the wrestler hooks the opponent's arms behind their back and lifts them, only to be dropped on their neck.

A video featuring the deadly offense can be seen below:

The move was known to be banned in WWE for obvious safety concerns when the company was under Vince McMahon. However, seeing Rhodes perform the maneuver, it would be safe to say The Vertebreaker is allowed under Triple H's creative control.

Cody Rhodes could start a steller rivalry after WWE King and Queen of The Ring

Logan Paul was unsuccessful in becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion, and Cody Rhodes will seemingly start a new rivalry leading up to Clash at the Castle: Scotland next month.

A prominent challenger to Rhodes could be Randy Orton, who suffered a loss to Gunther in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament. The finish of the match was a little controversial as it appeared that Orton's shoulders were above the mat, but he still suffered the loss. This may lead to him getting frustrated and possibly turning heel for the first time in years.

Fans know exactly how dangerous Randy Orton can be when he is a bad guy on television. He has a memorable history with The American Nightmare as the two were members of Legacy. The fact that Orton couldn't dethrone Roman Reigns but Cody Rhodes was successful in doing so, could also be used to add layers to the feud.

While this is nowhere near confirmed, fans will love to see the former stablemates battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

