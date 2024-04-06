Cody Rhodes visibly angry on seeing The Rock at WWE Hall of Fame [PHOTO]

Cody Rhodes wasn't happy after seeing The Rock during the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Rock was involved in a heartwarming moment at tonight's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Muhammad Ali's widow, Lonnie, presented him with a special championship belt at the event to a loud pop from the fans.

A still from the epic moment is now being circulated on Wrestling Twitter. The picture shows Cody Rhodes looking angry while staring coldly at The Great One.

Check out the photo below:

The Rock and Cody have been feuding for weeks on WWE TV. It all started when Cody took back his WrestleMania XL main event spot that he had given up on an episode of SmackDown. The Rock wasn't pleased with Rhodes' actions, and thus, a feud kicked off between the two top stars.

The feud will finally end at WrestleMania XL Night 1. Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins in a blockbuster tag match against The Rock and Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare seems ready to take on The Bloodline at The Show of Shows.

