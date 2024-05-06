Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns III could happen, says veteran, under special stipulation at major WWE event

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns main evented back-to-back WWE WrestleMania for the past two years. With the scores level, wrestling veteran Konnan believes Rhodes and Reigns could square off for a third time in a ladder match.

While the leader of The Bloodline defeated Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39, Dusty Rhodes' son beat Reigns last month at this year's Show of Shows in a Bloodline Rules match to capture the title.

On an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan wondered if Konnan would book a third match between the two superstars at WrestleMania 41 since both have victories over each other. The wrestling veteran stated they could square off in a Ladder Match. His co-host, Disco Inferno, also agreed:

"Yeah, the ladder," Konnan said. "The ladder, yeah, I would agree with that. That's pretty simple," Inferno replied.

Who will be Cody Rhodes' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Title?

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns went on hiatus. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare moved to SmackDown, where he started a feud with AJ Styles.

While he defended his title a few times at live events and dark matches, Rhodes had his first televised championship defense last Saturday against The Phenomenal One at Backlash France. Despite Styles' efforts, The American Nightmare successfully retained his title.

During the press conference after the premium live event, Rhodes revealed that he would like to defend his title against LA Knight:

"There are a lot of folks... I'll tell you one that maybe is a little strange, not that this is gonna sound strange, but I love... man, I could name everybody, but LA Knight is somebody that I look at. Because I get it, 'Oh, they're two good guys!' Well, I understand that, but there's a flavor there, there's something about it, and when you got that fever, you gotta know, you wanna know. There are so many [potential challengers] and there's probably new faces that we don't even know," he said.

LA Knight has previously expressed his desire to win his first title on the main roster this year. It would be interesting to see if he will cross paths with Rhodes in the upcoming months.

Would you be interested to see Cody Rhodes fight Roman Reigns again? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

