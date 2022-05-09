Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins ends with a slightly surprising finish at WrestleMania Backlash

There was a lot of speculation over how the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match would end at WrestleMania Backlash. It was a bout that did justice to their WrestleMania match, but the finish was slightly surprising as Rhodes picked up the win over Rollins.

While their WrestleMania clash ended with a decisive finish, the bout at WrestleMania Backlash ended with Rhodes getting a roll-up pin over the Grand Slam Champion. In the process, The American Nightmare pulled the trunks of Rollins, a move considered illegal.

The finish was potentially surprising mainly because Cody Rhodes is a babyface, and it is unlike babyfaces to use the illegal maneuver to get a win.

Whether this means the feud will continue or not is yet to be seen. A fair argument can be made that the rivalry should conclude following two consecutive victories for Rhodes. However, the finish at WrestleMania Backlash could potentially lead to another clash at the upcoming Hell in a Cell event.

Fans will have to wait for RAW tomorrow night to see what WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are and whether a third bout is lined up for Hell in a Cell.

