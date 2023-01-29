"Cody Rhodes could of waited" - Twitter erupts with frustration after Sami Zayn doesn't enter the Royal Rumble Match

The wrestling world has erupted with frustration after Sami Zayn didn't enter the Men's Royal Rumble.

For weeks, Sami Zayn has been involved in an angle with The Bloodline, trying to prove to faction leader Roman Reigns that he is indeed loyal to the group.

The Men's Rumble was won by the returning Cody Rhodes, who entered at #30. Fans were hopeful of witnessing an appearance from The Honorary Uce, but that wasn't the case.

Check out the Twitter reactions from the WWE Universe:

Adam L. @AdamLMedia Sami Zayn not being in the Rumble and winning is a wildly poor story choice by HHH. #RoyalRumble Sami Zayn not being in the Rumble and winning is a wildly poor story choice by HHH. #RoyalRumble

Brent Brookhouse @brentbrookhouse Sami Zayn, one of the leading choices for many people to win the Rumble wasn't even in the match. Sami Zayn, one of the leading choices for many people to win the Rumble wasn't even in the match.

AC @ACinthe715 Oh you thought Sami Zayn and The Rock were going to be in the Rumble but you got Logan Paul Oh you thought Sami Zayn and The Rock were going to be in the Rumble but you got Logan Paul https://t.co/IKya9KYqlf

Cut To: Not in the twitter.com/realtoyvomit/s… Toyvomit @realtoyvomit Sami Zayn wins the rumble, whole store is 15% off tomorrow Sami Zayn wins the rumble, whole store is 15% off tomorrow “What if Sami Zayn wins the Rumble???”Cut To: Not in the #RoyalRumble “What if Sami Zayn wins the Rumble???”Cut To: Not in the #RoyalRumble twitter.com/realtoyvomit/s…

Sumit @SportsFanSumit Sami Zayn wasn't even in the Royal Rumble match. Sami Zayn wasn't even in the Royal Rumble match.😭😭

Jamie @JamieEcfc Disappointed by no Sami in the Rumble, Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn is the best possible Wrestlemania main event. #RoyalRumble Disappointed by no Sami in the Rumble, Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn is the best possible Wrestlemania main event. #RoyalRumble

In the lead-up to the Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn addressed the possibility of fans turning their backs on The American Nightmare. Zayn said:

"I don't know if that's true or not. I don't know that. Maybe me and you are looking at a certain point, certain way, because we're kind of like diehards, you know? But I think there's a lot of casual fans are just kind of along for the ride and. I don't think the fans are kind of where they were 5-6 years ago, where they kind of would like revolt. And we're like, no, Daniel Bryan's the guy you're trying to give us, Batista now, well. I don't feel that level of, I don't know, borderline contempt from the audience towards the creative direction. I don't think it's out of place where Daniel Bryan was, I believe, in 2014, where it's like anybody but him is going to be a disaster and it actually was."

The former Intercontinental Champion is expected to have a major night alongside The Bloodline, considering that The Tribal Chief will put his stablemate through to his final test.

