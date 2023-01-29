"Cody Rhodes could of waited" - Twitter erupts with frustration after Sami Zayn doesn't enter the Royal Rumble Match

The wrestling world has erupted with frustration after Sami Zayn didn't enter the Men's Royal Rumble.
For weeks, Sami Zayn has been involved in an angle with The Bloodline, trying to prove to faction leader Roman Reigns that he is indeed loyal to the group.
The Men's Rumble was won by the returning Cody Rhodes, who entered at #30. Fans were hopeful of witnessing an appearance from The Honorary Uce, but that wasn't the case.
Check out the Twitter reactions from the WWE Universe:
In the lead-up to the Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn addressed the possibility of fans turning their backs on The American Nightmare. Zayn said:
"I don't know if that's true or not. I don't know that. Maybe me and you are looking at a certain point, certain way, because we're kind of like diehards, you know? But I think there's a lot of casual fans are just kind of along for the ride and. I don't think the fans are kind of where they were 5-6 years ago, where they kind of would like revolt. And we're like, no, Daniel Bryan's the guy you're trying to give us, Batista now, well. I don't feel that level of, I don't know, borderline contempt from the audience towards the creative direction. I don't think it's out of place where Daniel Bryan was, I believe, in 2014, where it's like anybody but him is going to be a disaster and it actually was."
The former Intercontinental Champion is expected to have a major night alongside The Bloodline, considering that The Tribal Chief will put his stablemate through to his final test.
