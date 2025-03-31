Cody Rhodes wants to change his iconic WWE theme song. He recently spoke to Stephanie McMahon about it.

For fans who are unaware, Rhodes' theme song starts with him saying, "Wrestling has more than one royal family." This is seemingly a dig at the McMahons while being a reference to his own dynasty, created by his father, Dusty Rhodes. Now, he's ready to change it.

Speaking on Stephanie's Places, Cody Rhodes revealed that he had recorded the start of the theme song immediately after he left WWE, saying that it was within weeks. The American Nightmare added that the company was still using that audio sample.

“I recorded that within weeks after I left WWE. And to this day we still use that audio sample.”

The SmackDown star said he wanted to change the intro and had the perfect replacement in mind. Rhodes added that he knew how he wanted it to be changed, with his daughter saying those iconic words, replacing his voice at the start of the theme song.

“My goal actually is, I don’t know if she’d wanna do this. But the beginning of my song, the little voice-over that exists. I’d love my daughter to do it. I want her to have a good experience in this.”

Fans will have to wait and see if the company goes ahead with the change.

Cody Rhodes has a big challenge in front of him at WrestleMania

As if being the Undisputed WWE Champion didn't come with a whole host of expectations and pressure already, Cody Rhodes also has the pressure of being the first star to face a heel John Cena in over two decades.

The Cenation Leader has turned his back on fans and made it clear that he will be going after not only Rhodes' title but everything that he stands for.

With the bout set to take place in another three weeks, fans are waiting to see what happens when the two megastars meet in the ring.

