Cody Rhodes recently commented on who he would pick to be the special guest referee for his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns if he had the choice. He picked his former rival Seth Rollins and the WWE CCO, Triple H, to be an official in his bout.

The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief will put their winning streak on the line at The Grandest Stage of Them All when they collide in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Rhodes family has never held a world title and winning it was the main reason why Cody decided to return to the company.

During a recent interview with Stadium Astro, Cody Rhodes stated that Triple H would be a wonderful special guest referee for the match. He also picked Seth Rollins, who he believes would call the bout fairly as he doesn't like him and Roman Reigns.

"I think that Triple H would be a wonderful referee for this situation. And I think his current position, obviously, that would prevent him from that station. But another really good one who can't stand either Roman or myself is Seth Rollins. And I think Seth Rollins would be forced to by his own bias towards us both to call it down the middle. So that's another one that could be really interesting," said Rhodes. [From 09:23 to 09:47]

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will meet in the ring on WWE RAW this week

The Tribal Chief is slated to make his return to the Monday Night show this week. His last appearance on the red brand was at RAW XXX in January.

He and his WrestleMania opponent Cody Rhodes met for the first time in the ring since becoming rivals on SmackDown several weeks ago.

Roman Reigns will come face-to-face with The American Nightmare once again on the upcoming episode of RAW. The two stars haven't gotten physical yet, so it'll be interesting to see what transpires during the show.

