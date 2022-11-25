Cody Rhodes wants to return the favor after a fan helps him at Thanksgiving

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes wants to pay the kindness of a fan forward after he was helped out during Thanksgiving shopping.

Amidst the wildness of 2022, the former TNT Champion's WWE return is one of the biggest moments of the year. His return at WrestleMania 38 as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins will be talked about for years to come.

The American Nightmare has been out of action since the Hell in a Cell premium live event in June, where he took on Seth Rollins in the titular match of the show's main event with a torn pec. Despite working through and winning the match with a gruesome injury, Cody underwent surgery right afterward and left for an estimated 6-9 months of recovery.

Cody recently took to Twitter to share a story of how, during his Thanksgiving shopping, his mode of payment stopped working, so the person behind him in the line helped him out. He went on to write that he now wants to help someone in need of it.

"Last minute trip to the store this morning and Apple Pay wasn’t accepted, dude behind me bailed me out - very thankful I’d love to return the favor to somebody not having their best day or in need. Suggestions…"

With the lower estimate for a pec recovery being six months, many are predicting that Cody Rhodes will make his triumphant return at next year's Royal Rumble, and will possibly even win the match to go on to WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes recently reacted to a picture WWE shared of him as Stardust

WWE recently shared a gallery on its website of superstars from past Survivor Series events ahead of this year's edition. The gallery features pictures of Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and John Cena. It also included a picture of Cody Rhodes back in 2014 when he was working under the Stardust gimmick.

Cody has, in the past, cited Stardust as one of the reasons he requested his WWE release back in 2016. He has bashed the character on many occasions and has shown his disdain for it.

The former Intercontinental Champion has now commented on the character once again, claiming that it was important for his personal growth.

"Hell na friend! I’m very grateful for stardust. It was a professional low, but still fairly successful. Needed to hit rock bottom to be able to hit the notes I am now."

Despite coming to grips with Stardust, it is safe to say that we will never see Cody Rhodes dawn that attire and gimmick ever again.

