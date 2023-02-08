Cody Rhodes’ wife reacts to emotional segment on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes is debatably the biggest babyface in WWE today. The American Nightmare has reached the top of the mountain. Now all he has to do is dethrone Roman Reigns to become a world champion in the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in his career. It might just happen at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. WrestleMania 39 is less than two months away.

On WWE RAW this week, The American Nightmare and The Bloodline's Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, cut a remarkable promo that fans have been raving about.

Taking things to a personal level, the Wise Man claimed that despite Cody being Dusty Rhodes' favorite son, Roman Reigns is the son the late legend always wanted. This came after the 2023 Royal Rumble winner shared a memory of his father and Heyman back in ECW, after which the latter broke down in tears.

Following the show, Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes reacted to the segment via Twitter:

"Always wondered what a promo between @HeymanHustle and @CodyRhodes would be like. Expectations exceeded last night," Brandi wrote.

Cody Rhodes' close friend may be WWE's next major signing

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette asserted that "Absolute" Ricky Starks would be an ideal fit for the Stamford-based promotion's roster. For those unaware, Ricky is a close friend of Cody and is currently signed to the global juggernaut's rival promotion, AEW.

"Yes [On whether Ricky Starks would fit in WWE], because they just put Johnny f**king Gargano on RAW. You mean tell me that you don't think there's any room for Ricky Starks. At least he's bigger. He can do all the moves, and he can talk, and he's got some personality," Jim Cornette said. [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Ricky even accompanied Cody to the Royal Rumble, wherein The American Nightmare made his triumphant return. The reason for this was reported by Sportskeeda earlier.

Meanwhile, Cody's segment on RAW with Paul Heyman was meant as a way to keep the main event storyline of The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief as the most significant program on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Cody Rhodes is such an incredible storyteller. He makes you feel like you were right there with him when it happened Cody Rhodes is such an incredible storyteller. He makes you feel like you were right there with him when it happened https://t.co/u0tZGokvYK

Do you think Roman Reigns could put down The American Nightmare's quest to become a world champion in WWE for the first time in his career? Sound off in the comments section below...

