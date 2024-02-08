Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for his title on night 2 of WrestleMania despite latest swerve, predicts veteran

A wrestling veteran still believes Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The veteran in question is Matt Morgan. After winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, Rhodes surprisingly told Reigns that he would not be going after his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's Show of Shows. The latest swerve was met with significant outrage from fans, especially after The Rock returned to confront The Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare was urged by Seth Rollins to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Title.

Despite that swerve, Matt Morgan still believes Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the title in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania, as he predicted on his Gigantic Pop podcast:

"I still stick to my prediction. Can I make my prediction? I still feel I'm correct. It will still be night two Cody Rhodes versus Roman somehow," he said. [From 11:41 to 11:47]

Check out the entire video below:

Cody Rhodes will announce his WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent tonight

The Stamford-based company is holding the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference tonight in Las Vegas, where The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to have a face-off. Meanwhile, The Show of Shows' main events will also be announced. Everyone is anticipating Cody Rhodes' decision regarding which champion he will challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ahead of the press conference, The Brahma Bull predicted in a video posted on WWE's social media that it will be talked about "forever."

"Welcome to Vegas! I have a feeling this press conference will be talked about...Forever. Signing off - the long gamer," he said.

Expand Tweet

If Rhodes returned to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture, it would certainly please many fans who have been part of the "We Want Cody" movement. However, the latest reports suggest The American Nightmare would fight for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will fight Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE