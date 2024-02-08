The Rock makes a bold prediction ahead of highly anticipated WrestleMania 40 press event

WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been at the center of one of the most intense build-ups to a WrestleMania in the last decade. Tonight, The Great One made a bold prediction for Thursday's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event.

In a recent social media post by WWE, the legendary star arrived in style via a private jet into Las Vegas ahead of the press event, which is expected to cement some of the biggest matches for WrestleMania Weekend. In the short clip, The Rock stated that he believes the event will be historic.

"Welcome to Vegas! I have a feeling this press conference will be talked about...Forever. Signing off - the long gamer," said The Rock.

The question still remains: will WWE finally pull the trigger on The Great One vs. The Tribal Chief, or will Cody Rhodes become part of the bout and "finish the story"?

The Rock and his path to WrestleMania 40

This past week has been some of the most unpredictable times in WrestleMania season history.

Dwayne Johnson returned to WWE during the February 2nd edition of SmackDown, being introduced by 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. The Great One stared down his real-life cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, seemingly hinting that the dream bout between the two men would finally take place.

However, while the WWE Universe in Birmingham, Alabama rejoiced to see the Hollywood icon, fans on social media began to revolt at the idea of Cody Rhodes' "story" being disrupted, as it seemed The American Nightmare had a direct path to Roman Reigns since last year's WrestleMania.

For the following 3 days, #WeWantCody trended on social media. The movement was even felt on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, which saw the St. Louis crowd chant "Rocky Sucks" – a reported "shock" for some backstage.

