Wrestling fans troll WWE for their alleged response to the "Rocky Sucks" chants on RAW

When WWE fans chanted "Rocky Sucks" during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, commentator Michael Cole referenced the year 1996 when a young Dwayne Johnson found himself facing those chants from irate fans. WWE's alleged response to the chants has led to some fans trolling them.

Fightful Select reported that some people backstage in WWE were surprised at the "Rocky Sucks" chants from the crowd on RAW. It was during the in-ring segment between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, with the World Heavyweight Champion admitting that he did not expect to hear those chants.

The report further stated that while everyone was expecting a huge positive reception for Cody Rhodes, quite a few people backstage were taken aback by the "Rocky Sucks" chants. For those unaware, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has faced severe backlash for seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' spot against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

While wrestling fans have long clamored for a match between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief, the timing of this match, which is not official as of now, has led to a major outcry in support of Cody Rhodes, who most people believe is having his spot taken away from him.

During the latest episode of RAW, the #WeWantCody trend on X/Twitter was acknowledged, and it was only hinted that Roman Reigns and The Rock are on a collision course. We will find the answer to that at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 8, 2024.

To get to the reactions, fans completely trolled WWE for what they perceive as a total lack of awareness of the fan response in the last few days:

Who will be the challenger for The Tribal Chief's coveted gold remains to be seen.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo thinks The Rock only cared about himself

The Rock has gotten more flak than anybody, with various reports stating that his match against Roman Reigns is a result of him joining TKO Group Holdings as a board member. To many fans, his alleged move to hijack the main event of WrestleMania 40 has been called politicking at its worst.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that the selfish nature of the wrestling business is the possible reason why The Rock may be unwilling to lose to even Roman Reigns.

“Bro, why would [The] Rock do the job for Reigns? [Do] you think [The] Rock gives one s**t about, pardon my French, one c**p about getting more heat on Roman Reigns, which gets more people behind [him]? Bro, this is the wrestling business. The wrestling business is about me, myself and I,” Vince Russo said.

What the future has in store for The Brahma Bull remains to be seen.

