Backstage reaction to The Rock getting booed on WWE RAW - Reports

The Rock made his triumphant return this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, but the reaction from wrestling fans has gone much differently than anticipated.

Wrestling fans made it known that they were not happy with the decision to have The Rock battle Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble for the 2nd year in a row and it was thought that he was finally going to be able to finish his story. However, he stunningly gave his rematch against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 away to The Rock and fans were not pleased.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE anticipated Cody Rhodes would get a passionate reaction from his fans. However, they did not realize that it would lead to The Rock getting booed and the legend receiving "Rocky sucks!" chants this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Fightul's report noted that they had not heard from anyone in the promotion that they were passing out "We Want Cody" signs ahead of the show. The publication added that they had heard from several fans who created signs in support of The American Nightmare.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer claims The Rock only cares about himself

Vince Russo believes that The Rock only cares about himself and wants to dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo wondered why The People's Champion would want to lose to Roman Reigns later this year. Russo added that most people are selfish in the wrestling business and only care about what will benefit themselves.

“Bro, why would [The] Rock do the job for Reigns? [Do] you think [The] Rock gives one s**t about, pardon my French, one c**p about getting more heat on Roman Reigns, which gets more people behind [him]? Bro, this is the wrestling business. The wrestling business is about me, myself and I,” Russo said. (35:52 - 36:18)

You can check out the full video below:

The anticipation for Royal Rumble 2024 was off the charts, but injuries and questionable decisions have caused the excitement to fade following the event. It will be fascinating to see how WWE rebounds and gets fans fully invested again on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Do you think fans were right to chant "Rocky sucks!" on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE