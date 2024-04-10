Cody Rhodes will face 8-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, believes Vince Russo: "It's set in stone" (Exclusive)

Although Cody Rhodes has just started his reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Vince Russo believes his opponent at WrestleMania 41 has already been decided.

The American Nightmare dethroned Roman Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals this year, seemingly concluding their storied rivalry. Much of the hype surrounding Cody Rhodes' win could be attributed to The Rock's involvement in the storyline. The 8-time WWE Champion even tried to prevent Rhodes from winning the contest on April 7. However, The Undertaker shockingly took him out.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Vince Russo speculated that The Rock would face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, judging by the duo's interaction on this week's WWE RAW.

"Bro, I would already say it's [set] in stone. I would already say [The] Rock vs. Cody at WrestleMania 41. Absolutely (...) I think that is in stone. I think they laid it down last night. [The[ Rock's gonna leave, so you know, so he's gonna be going for a while. But I think they laid down the roots last night. I think that's their WrestleMania 41 match." [18:02 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen who will emerge as The American Nightmare's first challenger for the coveted gold.

