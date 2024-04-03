Cody Rhodes will only win one of his two WrestleMania XL matches, WWE star predicts (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes will compete in two main events at WrestleMania XL. In an exclusive interview, WWE commentator Corey Graves backed The American Nightmare to win the second of his two bouts this weekend.

On April 6, Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns. The following night, the two-time Royal Rumble winner will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Graves doubted Rhodes and Rollins' ability to co-exist against The Bloodline. In 2022, The American Nightmare defeated his tag team partner three times at premium live events.

"I don't see any conceivable way that Seth and Cody beat Roman and Rock," Graves said. "I just don't see it happening. I just think The Rock is too powerful right now, Roman is still just unstoppable, and Seth and Cody have a history, and it's not a good history. It's not guys that wanna rely on one another. It's exciting. I'm sure the match is gonna deliver in every way, shape, and form, but I just don't see Seth and Cody picking up the win on Saturday night." [From 06:23 – 06:51]

Corey Graves on Cody Rhodes' "Finish the story" journey

Much of the talk ahead of WrestleMania XL has revolved around The Rock. The Hollywood star has not wrestled since defeating Erick Rowan in an impromptu six-second match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Before that, his last competitive bout ended in defeat against John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

Based on The Rock's impressive physique, Corey Graves does not think the WWE icon will have any ring rust when he battles Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins:

"We'll see, we'll see. Physically speaking, I don't know that I've ever seen him as big and bad as he is right now. The Rock is an absolute monster right now." [From 06:54 – 07:03]

After returning to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes made it his mission to "finish the story" by capturing Roman Reigns' title for the first time.

Asked if Rhodes will finally achieve his goal on the second night of WrestleMania XL, Graves gave a definitive response:

"Yes. I think Cody needs to finish the story." [7:09 – 7:12]

Graves also opened up about Paul Heyman receiving his WWE Hall of Fame induction in Philadelphia, the home of ECW.

