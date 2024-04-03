Corey Graves reacts to Ronda Rousey's disparaging WWE remarks (Exclusive)

SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently gave his take on Ronda Rousey's comments about WWE in her new book, Our Fight: A Memoir.

Rousey took digs at former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon amid ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. She also accused creative team member Bruce Prichard of upsetting one-time Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah backstage.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Graves made it clear he has no issue with Rousey's remarks:

"I take everything with a grain of salt. Listen, if you're in this business for any duration, you get used to letting those sorts of things roll off your back. Everybody has a different experience in the WWE or in the wrestling business. Not everybody accomplishes what they set out to accomplish. Some people never expect to love it and fall madly in love with it." [2:35 – 2:56]

Ronda Rousey made her WWE in-ring debut in 2018 after cementing her status as an MMA legend in UFC. In recent years, Logan Paul has also succeeded in the sports entertainment world after making his name on social media.

As Paul prepares to face Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL this weekend, Corey Graves compared Rousey to the United States Champion:

"You look at a guy coming from a different world, like a Logan Paul, who has taken to this like a fish to water. He's having a very different experience. Ronda came from the combat sports world, which is a very different world despite being the same general flavor as wrestling, as WWE." [2:56 – 3:16]

Corey Graves' past interactions with Ronda Rousey

In 2016, Corey Graves became a main roster commentator after two years as an NXT announcer. He was part of the broadcast team for several major moments in Ronda Rousey's WWE career.

Graves clarified that while he has a good relationship with Rousey, he does not necessarily agree with some of her criticisms of WWE:

"I've always gotten along well with Ronda. Her personal experience is her personal experience. When my name is mentioned, I can add something, but you never really fault anybody. She's entitled to her opinion. I don't necessarily say I'm inclined to agree. I may downright disagree sometimes, but people are entitled to their opinions. I'm sorry if she feels that way. She's got a lot of fans around the world who were grateful for her time here." [3:17 – 3:44]

