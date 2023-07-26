Cody Rhodes is worried about Triple H finding out about past antics

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after spending six years outside the company with a closet full of skeletons and a few goals. The American Nightmare had not seen complete eye-to-eye with the company executives before initially departing the Stamford-based promotion.

Throughout his time working in AEW and the independent wrestling circuit, Rhodes would make fun of various aspects of WWE, including some moments from his own career. Many of these moments were in the form of skits on the weekly Youtube show Being the Elite. At one point on the show, Cody was even 'possessed' by a malevolent spirit that forced him to spout random WWE facts and had to be exorcised by Christopher Daniels.

However, one moment at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 that would draw a lot of attention was when he smashed a throne similar to the one used in Triple H's entrance with a sledgehammer. Now that Cody Rhodes is back in WWE and working alongside the King of Kings, you'd imagine that a conversation might have taken place about it; however, it still hasn't.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Rhodes confirmed that he and Triple H have still not talked about the throne-smashing incident. Rhodes stated that he is more worried about WWE's Chief Content Officer finding out about the exorcism skit, in which the role of Triple H was played by former AEW talent Frankie Kazarian.

“So we have never spoke about the throne smash, and I’m even further concerned that one day, Hunter is gonna watch the Exorcism of Cody Rhodes and be like, ‘Wait, I was the bad guy?’ Even though Frankie Kazarian did a really great job, and we kind of made him look really cool. He was kind of Terminator-like in how he did it, but yeah, he’s never asked me. He’s one of those....I feel like he’s unsuspecting. You’ll think he doesn’t read your interviews or whatnot, and then one day he’ll be like, ‘I read this thing you said.’ Oh no. He’s very organized about that," Cody Rhodes said. (h/t Fightful)

Cody Rhodes reveals top WWE personality's important advice to him

Cody Rhodes recently revealed an important piece of advice he received from Stephanie McMahon backstage in the leadup to WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare proved unsuccessful in capturing the Undisputed WWE title against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The former TNT Champion was fully set to "finish the story" that was laid out for him.

Rhodes was asked if he was apprehensive about the storyline's numerous factors leaning heavily into his past. He disclosed that he had no problems with it and detailed Stephanie McMahon's important six-word advice to him.

"There are things you have to earn, and when you're someone's kid, and you're a second generation or third generation, you have them all at your disposal from the beginning, but there is a difference to when you use them in the beginning and when you earn them. I felt like I had earned them. I remember Stephanie McMahon said this; she said, ' Use everything, use everything you have.'" [15:00 - 15:35]

