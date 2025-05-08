Cody Rhodes' WWE future comes under question; wrestling veteran confused by unexpected absence (Exclusive)  

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes missing TV tapings. The star last competed at WrestleMania 41, losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena.
Cody's year-long reign came to an end at the Show of Shows this year. Despite putting up a great fight, the American Nightmare couldn't stand up to the underhanded tactics employed by Cena to win the title.
On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Mantell shared his thoughts on the matchup. He felt there was no way WWE would take the title off Cena this quickly. He predicted John would win the match and continue his reign. However, the veteran manager questioned where Cody Rhodes fit into this entire storyline. He was surprised to see the former champion not involved in ongoing storylines since losing the gold at WrestleMania.
"I think Cena will come out on top. My question is, where's Cody?" Mantell said. [1:30 onwards]
John Cena is scheduled to defend the gold at Backlash this Saturday against Randy Orton. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes shows up at the event.
