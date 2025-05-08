Cody Rhodes' WWE future comes under question; wrestling veteran confused by unexpected absence (Exclusive)  

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes missing TV tapings. The star last competed at WrestleMania 41, losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena.

Ad

Cody's year-long reign came to an end at the Show of Shows this year. Despite putting up a great fight, the American Nightmare couldn't stand up to the underhanded tactics employed by Cena to win the title.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Mantell shared his thoughts on the matchup. He felt there was no way WWE would take the title off Cena this quickly. He predicted John would win the match and continue his reign. However, the veteran manager questioned where Cody Rhodes fit into this entire storyline. He was surprised to see the former champion not involved in ongoing storylines since losing the gold at WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

"I think Cena will come out on top. My question is, where's Cody?" Mantell said. [1:30 onwards]

Ad

John Cena is scheduled to defend the gold at Backlash this Saturday against Randy Orton. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes shows up at the event.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More