Cody Rhodes' WWE legend uncle blasts John Cena and The Rock (Exclusive)

John Cena has been the talk of the wrestling world since joining forces with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber. In an exclusive interview, Cody Rhodes' uncle Fred Ottman cut a promo on his relative's rivals.

Ad

After two decades as a top babyface, Cena turned heel by attacking Rhodes after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. The Hollywood star will attempt to capture a record-breaking 17th world title when he faces Undisputed WWE Champion Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20.

Ottman, better known to WWE fans as Tugboat and Typhoon, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about Rhodes' current storyline. Addressing The Rock, the legendary wrestler lightheartedly criticized The Final Boss for persuading Cena to become a bad guy.

Ad

Trending

"Rock, you namby-pamby suck a**," Ottman said. "To do something so despicable, you can't handle yourself on your own, you have to go behind somebody's back with somebody that he trusted as much as he has. One of the number one babyfaces ever to come down the road." [13:08 – 13:33]

Ad

Ottman also blasted John Cena for turning heel after helping so many children through his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation:

"How many charities and events and stuff for underprivileged kids and people on their last breath that he went to see, amazing, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. And you [Cena], and teaming up with him [The Rock], I don't even know. It's not worth the breath coming out of my face to tell you what I really think." [13:34 – 14:02]

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Ottman's take on several WWE topics, including his upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

Fred Ottman previews Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Discussing WrestleMania 41, Bill Apter predicted that Cody Rhodes might overcome the odds to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. In Apter's opinion, John Cena could then win his 17th world title further down the line thanks to The Rock's help.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fred Ottman agreed with Apter's prediction and applauded the storytelling behind Cena's long-awaited heel turn:

"It's very plausible. I can see that happening. And probably one of the greatest heel turns in history." [14:24 – 14:34]

Ottman wrestled for WWE between 1989 and 1994. He held the WWE Tag Team Championship once with fellow Natural Disasters member Earthquake.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback