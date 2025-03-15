Cody Rhodes' WWE SmackDown appearance blasted by wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes got his hands on a WWE superstar this week on SmackDown. The American Nightmare made quick work of The Miz in Barcelona. He then called out his WrestleMania 41 opponent, John Cena, yet again for the massive betrayal at Elimination Chamber.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, wrestling veteran Vince Russo criticized WWE's creative team for how they booked the Cody Rhodes segment on SmackDown this week.

"Let's look at what they did with these Barcelonians. So these Barcelonians buy tickets for this God knows how long in advance. God knows how much they pay, and they are so freaking excited to come to this show. Okay... We get no Rock. We get no Cena off the bat. Okay? Then Cody's advertised. We get no Cody. Like, Cody doesn't cut a promo, 'Barcelona, what do you want to talk about?'"

He continued to talk about the absence of Roman Reigns on the blue brand as well. He noted how Paul Heyman's promo did very little to appease the Barcelona crowd, where SmackDown was having its first ever show and deserved better:

"We get Cody laying out Miz in 10 seconds. But wait, Mac, they're not done. They're not done. Then what do they do? They put the Walrus [Heyman] out there..[...] He's telling the Barcelonian crowd. You ready for this, Mac? Roman's gonna be here, but not tonight. Not tonight." [From 30:44 onwards]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Earlier on the show, Russo said Cody Rhodes should've gone after John Cena's father to build the feud on The Road to WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen how Triple H books Cena's upcoming WWE appearance on Netflix.

