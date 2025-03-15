Cody Rhodes should've confronted John Cena's dad instead of beating up The Miz, says ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes was a man of few words this week on SmackDown. The American Nightmare laid out The Miz as soon as he hit the ring for their sit-down interview. Rhodes proceeded to call out Cena after the beatdown on the A-Lister.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said Cody Rhodes should've gone looking for John Cena's father instead of delivering a beatdown on The Miz.

"At least do this. At least, if Rock or Cena aren't on the show and Cody's that hot because of what happened to him, then let's at least have Cody go look for them. How about that? Why. Why don't we go have Cody knock on Mr. Cena's door? We've seen Mr. Cena before on TV. We know who he is. He's been established."

He continued:

"Why not have him go to the old man's house? Like, give me something? Like, you're giving me absolutely nothing. You're telling me Rock and John Cena are too busy to be on this show? That's what you're telling me, bro? Well, then at least get creative. At least have Cody go, 'Oh, I'm gonna go on the set of Rock's new movie and I'm gonna hunt him down.' I mean, give me something, bro. Him laying out The Miz does what? Does what, Mac?" [19:21 onwards]

Cody Rhodes' mother recently broke silence about her son's relationship with John Cena. Both men will be in the same building during the upcoming RAW episode. Fans will have to wait to see how things go down between the champion and the challenger.

