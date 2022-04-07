WWE makes subtle reference to Being the Elite with Cody Rhodes

Current WWE star Cody Rhodes' has spoken candidly about his past tenure in AEW in almost every interview ever since he returned to WWE.

The American Nightmare recently spoke to Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp on WWE's The Bump to answer every question posed to him and referenced his previous work in All Elite Wrestling several times.

It seems that the company is not against him speaking about his past and even decided to join in on the fun themselves.

After his interview on The Bump, WWE posted a subtle reference to The American Nightmare's role in Being The Elite. You can check out the Instagram post below.

The reference alluded to Cody's ability on The Young Bucks' show to hear every secret even though he was far away. It was an inside joke used for skits in the episodic YouTube show.

Being The Elite has never pulled back from poking fun at WWE themselves, which also involved references to Cody's former gimmick as Stardust. It seems Rhodes' current colleagues are well aware and have decided to allude to it subtly.

Cody Rhodes spoke candidly of what made him return to WWE

Fans often wonder why Cody Rhodes decided to leave AEW and head back to WWE. As revealed in his promo on RAW, The former AEW EVP's decision was easy.

On The Bump, Rhodes further explained his reasons for returning after six years to start a second spell with the company.

"It just was time. I just really do not know how to put it other than it really was time. I loved what I had been doing, I am so proud of it. I know people are not living under a rock. I came from another company, I loved everything about it. But I needed to move forward. And I got to elaborate a little on that on RAW which was amazing because I was just able to go out and speak in an unscripted, raw fashion and tell a story about my dad that not everybody knows. That was my original story about wanting to be a wrestler."

Fans are now closely following The American Nightmare's journey as he aims to reach the top of the ladder in WWE. Only time will tell what Cody Rhodes will do to bring even more prestige to his family name.

