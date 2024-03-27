Cody Rhodes has "ZERO" charisma heading into WrestleMania 40, says 53-year-old WWE veteran

A former WWE Superstar made a shocking statement, claiming Cody Rhodes has absolutely no charisma heading into WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

The veteran in question is Val Venis, who was known for his flamboyant adult star gimmick during the peak of the Attitude Era. He has won the World Tag Team Championship once with Lance Storm, the European Championship once, and the Intercontinental Championship twice.

The American Nightmare will team up with Seth Rollins to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock on Night 1 in tag team action. The second night of The Showcase of The Immortals will feature The Tribal Chief defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

The 53-year-old WWE veteran also weighed in on the hottest storyline involving Rhodes and The Bloodline ahead of 'Mania. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Val Venis threw shade at the 38-year-old star, asserting that he lacked charisma for WrestleMania 40.

The former European Champion also said that as a big believer in capitalism, he was ready to "rent" out his charisma to Cody but apparently God had other plans.

"FACT: Cody Rhodes has ZERO charism [sic]. As a pro free market capitalist, I'd be willing to rent The Big Valbowskis charism [sic] to Cody for his run toward Wrestlemania, but God said 'NO!'" he wrote.

Check out Val Venis' tweet below:

The Rock destroyed Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes was having a moment with the WWE Universe. That, however, was cut short by The Final Boss.

The two men had an intense stare-off before Dwayne Johnson whispered something to Rhodes that left him looking a bit stunned. Following the main event, The Rock laid waste to The American Nightmare as the drama carried out to the parking lot. The Final Boss beat down and busted open the 38-year-old star.

The Brahma Bull then smeared Cody's blood on a belt, indicating that he was going to keep his promise to Mama Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 - that he would hand her a belt, stained with her son's blood.

WWE fans were divided over the segment, with some claiming they were loving The Rock's latest heel run and some arguing that The Bloodline member took things a bit too far.

