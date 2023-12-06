"Come home Papi" - Rhea Ripley sends flirtatious message to a male wrestler, and it's not her fiancé Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley was absent from this week's Monday Night RAW. However, she didn't hold herself back from sending an interesting message to Dominik Mysterio.

On this week's RAW, Mysterio was in tag team action, as he teamed up with JD McDonagh to face The Creed Brothers in a losing effort. Ripley also reacted to Mysterio and McDonagh's loss on the red brand.

Taking to Twitter/X, "Mami" responded to a tweet from Mysterio by asking him to "come home" and eat his chicken tenders:

"Come home Papi, the chicken tendies are getting cold," wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has explained how she balances her real relationship with her on-screen relationship

Rhea Ripley previously opened up about her real-life relationship with her fiancé Buddy Matthews and his reaction to her on-screen work.

On WWE television, Ripley has been working closely with Dominik Mysterio and the two usually accompany each other during their respective matches.

Speaking in a past interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley explained how she balances her on-screen work with her TV work. She said:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Rhea Ripley was absent from this week's Monday Night RAW, but expect her to make a return shortly. She is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Zoey Stark, whom she defeated at Survivor Series.

