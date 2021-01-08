"Come see me" - CM Punk gets invited by AEW star

AEW star Dr. Britt Baker has invited former WWE Superstar CM Punk on 'The Waiting Room', a segment that she regularly hosts on AEW TV.

It began with a simple, but an extremely important message from CM Punk to his fans. Punk told his Twitter followers that it's okay to go to a dentist. Baker, a real-life dentist herself, couldn't help but make good of the opportunity and invite Punk to be a part of 'The Waiting Room' segment on AEW.

Check out the tweets below:

CM Punk would have been a big 'get' for All Elite Wrestling

It's not a secret that AEW and CM Punk had talks about the possibility of him joining the company, way before Punk joined WWE Backstage on FS1. On his podcast, former WCW star Konnan revealed that Punk wanted an 'astronomical amount of money' to join AEW.

“I do remember when you know, I was negotiating with AEW — they were telling me about him. They were telling me that he was asking for like an astronomical amount of money. That they really wanted to work with him.”

CM Punk has said he thinks there are more interesting people for him to wrestle in AEW than there are in WWE. https://t.co/9teIIkNdvH — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) December 8, 2020

Punk last wrestled in a Royal Rumble match for WWE, way back in 2014. The match was won by WWE veteran Batista, and Punk quit the company immediately after. He has yet to make a return to pro wrestling, and with each passing year, the possibility of CM Punk wrestling another match is getting slimmer and slimmer.