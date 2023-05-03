"Coming to save the tag division" - Fans hoping for "ICONIC" reunion following WWE Draft

WWE has been struggling to build its women’s tag team division in recent months. Fans believe that a big move during the WWE Draft could reunite a tag team that can bolster the locker room.

WWE Draft Night 2 supplemental picks on RAW Talk saw Dana Brooke retain her spot on the red brand. Meanwhile, Emma was drafted from SmackDown to change things around.

Emma and Brooke worked as a tag team during their time in NXT. In 2015, the duo formed a tag team known as Team Disingenuous and went on a good run on the brand. Since no women’s tag team titles existed then, the two could only do so much to stay ahead in the division.

Following her move from SmackDown to RAW during the draft, Emma took to Twitter to ask her fans to share their thoughts.

Fans were happy to see her move to the same brand as Riddick Moss. However, what fans want most is to see her reunite with Dana Brooke and become a top tag team.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current Women’s Tag Team Champions. The two are looking to strengthen the tag team division, and the arrival of Team Disingenuous could help the creative team build some interesting rivalries.

WWE once fired Emma for a mishap

Emma has had a rough journey in her WWE career. She returned to the company in October 2022 but has failed to become a top star in the women’s division.

In 2014, the company decided to fire her after a mishap at a local Walmart. She was reportedly arrested for allegedly shoplifting an item from the store. However, it was later revealed that the self-checkout machine had failed to scan the iPad case she was purchasing.

The Stamford-based promotion reinstated her after they came to know about the mishap and that she hadn’t stolen anything. However, she moved to the NXT brand soon after.

The company ultimately released her in 2017, following which she went to IMPACT Wrestling. Fans hope her current run will be better than the previous one.

