Why was Emma fired from WWE nine years ago? Recalling the company's brash decision concerning the 34-year old

Emma was one of the many superstars that made their way back to WWE under the Triple H regime in 2022. The Australian native squared off against then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in her comeback match, but failed to capture the title.

Emma’s WWE journey is filled with lots of ups and lows. Back in 2014, the company made the brash decision to fire her after a mishap at a local Walmart.

For those wondering, she was arrested for allegedly stealing an item. It was later revealed that the self-checkout machine had failed to scan the iPad case.

WWE reinstated her after they came to know that it was just a mishap and that she hadn’t stolen anything.

Upon being reinstated, the real-life Tenille Dashwood once again tried to find her footing on the main roster. However, the efforts didn’t yield the desired results for her and she returned to NXT.

She returned to the black and gold brand in February 2015. Her comeback moment was ruined by Carmella, who picked up the win against the Australian in her return match. She would once again return to the main roster in 2016 before finally being released in 2017.

Emma saved Madcap Moss from Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown

This week’s edition of the blue brand saw the in-ring return of Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style last wrestled in WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. He teamed up with Braun Strowman and Madcap Moss to defeat Imperium (GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) that night.

Emma was in Madcap Moss’s corner for his match against Nakamura this week on SmackDown. Despite his best efforts, Moss failed to pick up a win against the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. After the match, Moss attacked Nakamura.

The 2018 Men’s Royal Rumble winner retaliated with an attempt to lock his opponent in an armbar. Realizing her boyfriend was in danger, Emma pulled Moss from the ring in the nick of time. The two then left the ring.

We’ll have to wait to see what’s next for the duo on WWE SmackDown. Nakamura, on the other hand, has his sights set on winning championship gold.

