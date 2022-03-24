"My kryptonite, I still haven't defeated him" - former WWE Champion comments on his matches with Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre recently spoke about coming up short against Roman Reigns.

McIntyre and Reigns have gone one-on-one on several occasions. Two of their most memorable matches were at WrestleMania 35 and the Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2020. The Tribal Chief emerged as the winner on both occasions.

Speaking on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump, McIntyre mentioned that he was looking forward to watching Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. He detailed that he had history with both men and he would be gunning for the winner after WrestleMania. The Scottish Warrior also acknowledged that he hadn't defeated Roman Reigns in a match and wanted to rectify that.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say:

"Let's start with the obvious, Roman vs. Brock Lesnar. Got a history with both of them. I defeated Brock Lesnar for my first WWE Championship. These days, he's going through a new phase of Cowboy Brock, which is somehow even more terrifying than when he was angry all the time. Roman and I have a big history together. Probably my greatest opponent since I've returned to WWE. My kryptonite, I still haven't defeated him. So I'll keep my eyes close on that match because whoever wins that, I'm gunning for." (from 26:45 onwards)

Roman Reigns is putting in the work for his WrestleMania matchup

The Tribal Chief is putting in long hours at the gym ahead of his match with Brock Lesnar. A recent tweet by the WWE star mentioned that the gym is the only place that does not acknowledge Reigns. The Tribal Chief stated that his efforts in the gym will translate to the ring and his conditioning will come in handy as the match goes on for longer.

Reigns will face Lesnar in a Winner Take All Title Unification match at WrestleMania. The encounter will emanate on Night 2 of the Shows of Shows from the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

