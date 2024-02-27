"Complete idiot!" - Natalya erupts over WWE 2K24 video game depiction ahead of Monday Night RAW

Natalya is not happy ahead of WWE RAW and is blaming someone for the mishap.

Some fans noticed that The Queen of Harts did not have an updated model for WWE 2K24. They were upset that she was still wearing old gear from last year's edition and not the ones she had on recently.

The WWE veteran blamed her assistant Bob, who apparently forgot to send photos of her updated ring gears to 2K Sports. She's at that point again where Bob might lose his job:

"I blame my assistant Bob! He was supposed to send 2K photos of all my gear I wore in 2023! And he didn’t! On the verge of firing him AGAIN! Complete idiot!!!!!!," Natalya wrote.

For those who don't know, Bob is the "assistant" and the alter ego of Natalya on social media. The popular figure made his debut back in 2022 when he took some shots at CM Punk. It happened after the infamous locker room fight between the Second City Saint and members of The Elite.

Bob returned late last year during his boss' feud with Chelsea Green. He was "re-hired" to take some shots at Green, who was affected by it. In classic Chelsea, she complained about Bob to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

Natalya opens up about his husband's job as WWE producer

For those who have lived under a rock for the past decade and a half, Natalya is married to Tyson Kidd. He currently works as a producer after his career ended in June 2015 when he broke his neck.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Natalya shared some details of what Kidd does as a producer backstage:

"TJ's a producer in WWE, but he works closely with the writers," Natalya said. "He works closely behind the scenes. He's like, 'You never know when somebody's injured or somebody gets Covid or somebody's working through a situation.' I think the writers have such a challenging job because there's so many people that you're trying to please. I will be honest, at times, there's a lot of massaging of egos because everybody wants to be the best." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

