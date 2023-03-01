"Completely Giving Up," "Just Quit" - WWE Universe is highly disappointed in Triple H's treatment of 36-year-old star

Triple H became the savior of professional wrestling when he took over the creative duties of Vince McMahon and focused on quality over quantity in WWE. However, fans are highly disappointed with his treatment of Mustafa Ali, who has been given a positive and dancing gimmick on the red brand.

Triple H brought back several popular characters from the past for his NXT alumni after he was promoted to the company's Chief Content Officer. However, there are several comedic spots and gimmicks done under the new regime that haven't really worked with the audience.

Last week, Mustafa Ali defeated Dolph Ziggler and completely changed his outlook on his career, which led to him adopting a new gimmick. Fans are extremely disappointed in The Game for assigning an enhancement-like gimmick to a talented superstar like Ali.

Check out some of the reactions:

Tyler @JerklyGaming @AliWWE @USANetwork oh god they gave this man a dancing gimmick to get him on TV @AliWWE @USANetwork oh god they gave this man a dancing gimmick to get him on TV

jack @justumjack @AliWWE @USANetwork So is every great wrestler just gonna be given the clown gimmick in this company like Seth Rollins? Where it totally feels forced and unnatural but they have to have a character so whatever? @AliWWE @USANetwork So is every great wrestler just gonna be given the clown gimmick in this company like Seth Rollins? Where it totally feels forced and unnatural but they have to have a character so whatever?

The Dragon @DoubleDragonXP I'd love to know what drugs Triple H is taking. There's no way he came up with whatever Mustafa Ali is supposed to be sober. I'd love to know what drugs Triple H is taking. There's no way he came up with whatever Mustafa Ali is supposed to be sober. 😂 https://t.co/vS7pBVJ1g7

Fans even believe that Ali's current character is a rip-off of Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and the company has no plans for the superstar on the brand. It will be interesting to see what's next for Mustafa Ali on RAW.

Vince Russo recently slammed Triple H's booking of Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW

Last year, Mustafa Ali returned to the red brand and began feuding with superstars like Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins for the United States Championship but failed to win the title.

While Ali has been prominently featured on weekly television, fans feel he has been booked as an enhancement talent. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo slammed Triple H for his booking of Ali:

"Those chairs are not worked. He did not know how he was gonna land. That had to hurt. They came back, and he no sold it. How did he not get counted out after that? You just killed Bronson Reed. You just killed the dude. A 160-pound guy would be able to come back after that." [1:12:00 - 1:13:30]

It will be interesting to see where Triple H intends to push Mustafa Ali with his new gimmick or if he will leave the company in the coming years.

