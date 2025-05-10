Concern for Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash 2025 due to injury scare; producers called in

In a freak moment at WWE Backlash 2025, Drew McIntyre had a major injury scare, and producers were called in due to the spot that directly cost him the US Title, and perhaps even more.

Ad

The Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Backlash saw an incredible combination of superstars, from LA Knight to Damian Priest to Drew McIntyre to the United States Champion Jacob Fatu. It was a star-studded battle, and it delivered just as expected.

However, Drew McIntyre seemingly suffered an injury scare after taking a South of Heaven Chokeslam from Damian Priest onto a table from an elevated platform at a significant height. While they went through the table, McIntyre's head possibly hit the floor, and the producers/agents were called in to check on him.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Damian Priest would haunt The Scottish Warrior yet again. The foundation of their rivalry this year, apart from McIntyre's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber eliminations, Priest has repeatedly cost the former WWE Champion during big title matches.

In another incredible moment, McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick on LA Knight in what was a surefire winning moment. As referee Dallas Irvin's hands were about to hit the mat for the three count, Priest pulled him away, infuriating The Scottish Psychopath.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, the South of Heaven Chokeslam and the injury scare meant it was the end of the night for both bitter rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More