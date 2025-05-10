  • home icon
Concern for Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash 2025 due to injury scare; producers called in

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 10, 2025 23:49 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Drew McIntyre in action at Backlash [Picture courtesy: WWE on Netflix]

In a freak moment at WWE Backlash 2025, Drew McIntyre had a major injury scare, and producers were called in due to the spot that directly cost him the US Title, and perhaps even more.

The Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Backlash saw an incredible combination of superstars, from LA Knight to Damian Priest to Drew McIntyre to the United States Champion Jacob Fatu. It was a star-studded battle, and it delivered just as expected.

However, Drew McIntyre seemingly suffered an injury scare after taking a South of Heaven Chokeslam from Damian Priest onto a table from an elevated platform at a significant height. While they went through the table, McIntyre's head possibly hit the floor, and the producers/agents were called in to check on him.

Damian Priest would haunt The Scottish Warrior yet again. The foundation of their rivalry this year, apart from McIntyre's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber eliminations, Priest has repeatedly cost the former WWE Champion during big title matches.

In another incredible moment, McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick on LA Knight in what was a surefire winning moment. As referee Dallas Irvin's hands were about to hit the mat for the three count, Priest pulled him away, infuriating The Scottish Psychopath.

Ultimately, the South of Heaven Chokeslam and the injury scare meant it was the end of the night for both bitter rivals.

Edited by Rohit Nath
