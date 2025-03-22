"Condolences" - Charlotte Flair sends a message after WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair made a massive impact in the latest episode of SmackDown. The Queen has now issued a message, potentially directed at WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, following her verbal back-and-forth with the 25-year-old on the Friday night show.

On the March 21 installment of the blue brand's show in Bologna, Italy, Flair and Stratton participated in a split-screen interview with Joe Tessitore. The segment became memorable because The Queen dominated the conversation, seemingly undermining The Buff Barbie's confidence ahead of their WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Dirtiest Diva in The Game sent a brutal one-word message after SmackDown, seemingly disparaging Tiffany Stratton.

"Condolences 💐," she wrote.

Check out Flair's post below:

WWE veterans comment on Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's segment on SmackDown

Dutch Mantell and Vince Russo offered their thoughts on the verbal exchange via satellite between The Queen and The Blonde Bombshell. The veterans discussed this during an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown.

According to Dutch Mantell, Tiffany Stratton looked scared after Charlotte Flair ''ate her alive.'' The veteran also claimed that both women performed as partial heels.

"Little Tiffany looks scared. Charlotte Flair ate her alive. It looks like Tiffany got flustered and didn’t have anything to say, and Charlotte sat over there and sort of trying to laugh. I don’t feel sorry for either one of them. I think they’re both half-heels," Mantell said.

In the same episode, Vince Russo dismissed Charlotte Flair's promo as bland, pointing out the repetitive nature of her "I felt sorry for you" statement. The 64-year-old argued that the storyline lacked originality and impact.

Only time will tell if The Dirtiest Diva in The Game can defeat The Buff Barbie to become a 15-time World Champion at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas next month.

