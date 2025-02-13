  • home icon
  • Condolences to former WWE manager Jim Cornette and his family

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Feb 13, 2025 06:51 GMT
Jim Cornette (Image Credits: wwe.com)

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but former WWE manager Jim Cornette's wife, Stacey Goff, recently shared a heartbreaking post on social media. Their beloved pet passed away earlier today.

Jim Cornette is known to be a huge animal lover, and he has helped raise money for a no-kill animal charity in Louisville, Kentucky.

He and his wife previously owned a rat named George and had a few episodes dedicated to him. His rat even appeared in WWE legend Mankind's vignettes back in the day.

Cornette has also regaled his audience with stories about his dog - Harley Quinn, on his Drive-Thru podcast.

Stacey Goff Cornette took to her official X/Twitter handle to reveal that Harley Quinn has crossed the rainbow bridge.

In a heartfelt post, she bid goodbye to their furry friend and thanked her for unconditional love and companionship.

"This is extremely hard. Our baby is gone. We are deeply heartbroken. 💔 She passed this a.m. at home comfortably. - Smootchie, Mommy & Daddy will forever be thankful for you & your love. Rest well, beautiful babygirl. Forever our love, @Quinnarooni🐾🎀🌈."

Check out her tweet below:

We at Sportskeeda offer our sincere condolences to Jim Cornette and his wife, Stacey Goff.

