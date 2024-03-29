[Photo] Jim Cornette responds to being mentioned by CM Punk on WWE RAW

Jim Cornette's wife, Stacey Cornette, shared a photograph of the legendary manager after CM Punk mentioned him during the most recent episode of WWE RAW.

CM Punk's appearance during the recent show at the Allstate Arena in Chicago was memorable, with his confrontation segment with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins receiving excellent reviews from viewers. One intriguing moment from Punk's promo was when he told Pat McAfee that he doesn't follow McAfee's shows much but instead listens to Jim Cornette's wrestling podcasts, The Drive Thru and The Experience.

Stacey Cornette has now shared a picture on Twitter of Jim Cornette and their puppy. In the photo, Jim can be seen wearing a CM Punk T-shirt, striking the Second City Saint's signature 'It's clobbering time' pose.

"Jim, Harley Quinn and the ratings say "It's clobberin' time!" #cultofviewerswatchingtv #demogod #philthearena," Stacey Cornette wrote.

Check out the photo below:

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette had predicted CM Punk's return to WWE

The world of pro wrestling was stunned when CM Punk made his return to WWE during the closing moments of the Survivor Series Premium Live Event last year.

While many never imagined this could happen, given the toxic nature of his departure from the company in 2014, Jim Cornette held a different view.

The legendary manager had confidently stated that WWE would eventually bring Punk back, as no one else in the wrestling world generates as much buzz, whether positive or negative, as CM Punk.

"If CM Punk wants to go back to wrestling, they will take him because who else in the world right now or for the next year contractually would make a bigger difference in WWE's business than CM Punk? And how hot was Cody [Rhodes] at AEW when he goes there and it's a whole new world. Punk is same thing. It only probably more magnified because he's more controversial. He's gotten more attention in the period of time leading up to his potential debut there whenever that may take place," Cornette said.

Punk, who is currently sidelined with a tricep injury, has confirmed his involvement at WrestleMania 40. He announced that he would serve as the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think CM Punk is going to get involved in the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion