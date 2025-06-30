Condolences to former WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin

Former WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin (aka Priscilla Kelly) has suffered a major personal loss outside the squared circle. In her recent media update, the 28-year-old revealed that her cat passed away.
The two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion parted ways with World Wrestling Entertainment in May. Dolin was among the popular stars released from the wrestling promotion following WrestleMania 41, marking the end of her four-year stint with the global juggernaut.
Moments ago, Gigi Dolin took to her Instagram account to share the unfortunate news of her cat's passing. She posted multiple pictures of her "sweet Pretty Boy" and penned an emotional message. The Gypsy Queen noted that she adopted the cat in 2020 and he had been dealing with illness over the last year.
We at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our deepest condolences to Priscilla Kelly on her loss.
Gigi Dolin clears the air amid injury speculation
Gigi Dolin wrestled her fiancé, Zachary Wentz, at REVOLVER Cage Of Horrors 4 in her first match following her WWE release. Unfortunately, the bout ended in a no-contest after the Hell's Favorite Harlot seemingly suffered a legitimate injury.
However, in an X/Twitter update after the show, Priscilla Kelly clarified that she was not injured. She revealed that her patella had come out of its normal position, which was a recurring problem for her. The former NXT star further apologized to the fans.
"My patella came out of place. It does that from time to time. It’s an anatomy issue I’ve had my whole life, and I’ve managed to always work through it, even sometimes continuing matches after it happens. It’s not an “injury”, it just hurts a good bit and I have to “pop” it back in place. Now ya know. Sorry, guys," she wrote.
Priscilla Kelly has since wrestled two matches and won both of them. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 28-year-old star.
