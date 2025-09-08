Condolences to former WWE Superstar Killian Dain

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain suffered a personal loss recently. The veteran currently performs on the independent wrestling scene as Big Damo and is married to WWE star Nikki Cross in real life.The veteran took to social media today to share that his mother had passed away. He noted that she allowed him to &quot;dream big&quot; and supported his journey along the way. Dain also shared several photographs of his family, and you can check out his heartfelt message in the post below.&quot;RIP to my mother, Fiona Elizabeth Mackle. She allowed me to dream big, then supported me every step of the way. She leaves an incredible hole in all our lives but we were so lucky to have her. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,&quot; he wrote.Dain was a WWE Superstar from 2016 to 2021. He made an appearance on the May 20, 2022, edition of AEW Rampage following his departure from the company.Killian Dain reveals backstage conversation with WWE star AJ StylesKillian Dain shared a conversation he had with AJ Styles ahead of his appearance in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 33.Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the veteran revealed how Styles calmed him down ahead of The Show of Shows. Styles noted how they had previously wrestled in front of smaller crowds, and the comment broke the tension for Dain ahead of his match.&quot;It was very cool because I was, I'll tell you right, I was about to make my entrance, and AJ Styles comes over to me because we'd been on a bunch of shows for a couple of years leading up to that, but one particular show was that January. So literally like before AJ went to the Rumble, we did a tour in Britain, and I think there was only 200 people in the building. So, he's laughing at me, saying, you know, 'From 200 people to this?' So like, that was pretty cool, AJ is a character, and it was very cool that he said that. It maybe broke the tension for me,&quot; revealed Killian Dain.GiGi @iam_gigi1_LINKKillian Dain deserves a second chance 🤷🏽‍♀️We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our condolences to Killian Dain at this difficult time.