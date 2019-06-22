×
WWE News: Popular WWE couple officially married 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
273   //    22 Jun 2019, 23:15 IST

Killian Dain and Nikki Cross with SAnitY
Killian Dain and Nikki Cross with SAnitY

What's the story?

Over the course of this past weekend, popular WWE Superstars Killian Dain and Nikki Cross were officially married in Glasgow, Scotland.

In case you didn't know...

Having officially signed with WWE in October of 2016, Killian Dain made his debut for the company in December when he attacked No Way Jose. In January of 2018, Dain aligned himself with SAnitY and as part of the group, 'The Beast of Belfast' eventually went on to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships.

During the 2018 Superstar Shakeup, Killian Dain was called up to the blue brand of SmackDown Live, as he made his main roster debut along with the rest of SAnitY. However, after almost one year in the main roster, SAnitY was officially disbanded as Killian Dain was sent back to the developmental brand of NXT.

Much like Dain, Nikki Cross also signed with WWE in 2016 and by October, Cross had also aligned herself with SAnitY. As part of the faction, Cross had challenged for the NXT Women's Championship on several occasions but never had the chance of winning the prestigious one.

In 2018, Cross was promoted to the main roster with Dain but following the dissension of SAnitY, Cross formed an alliance with Alexa Bliss on the red brand of Monday Night Raw shortly after the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.

The heart of the matter

WWE superstars Killian Dain and Nikki Cross were officially married over this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland. The couple initially got engaged last year and have been together with each other for a few years now, however, the two former SmackDown stars have now officially tied the knot.

As noted, several WWE NXT UK stars were present in attendance and Johnny Moss also posted these wedding photos below:

What's next?

Nikki Cross is currently scheduled to accompany Alexa Bliss till ringside at the upcoming Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Dain, meanwhile, made his return to NXT very recently.

WWE SmackDown SaNiTY Nikki Cross
Fetching more content...
