Condolences to former WWE Superstar Lana

Former WWE and AEW Superstar CJ Perry, fka Lana, hasn't been very active on social media lately. She recently shared heartbreaking news of her family member's passing.

Ad

The Ravishing Russian has been seemingly going through a bad patch since last year. She and Miro ended their marriage after seven years of being together.

She also had a rough start to 2025, as she revealed that their family dog crossed the rainbow bridge.

Earlier today, she penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram, in which she announced that her grandfather, Captain Bob Perry, had passed away.

Previously, she had updated on her social media that her grandfather had been battling serious health issues and was hospitalized too. He had been placed in an assisted living facility last year.

Ad

Trending

The former WWE Superstar noted that her ex-husband Miro spent some quality time with her grandfather four days before his sad demise.

"4 days before my grandfather Captain Bob Perry passed @tobemiro took him out to have a beer! My grandfather took us on a little tour of Washington DC just days before passing. We love you and miss you so much Papa," she wrote.

Ad

Check out her post below:

We at Sportskeeda offer our heartfelt condolences to CJ Perry and her family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.