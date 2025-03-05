Condolences to former WWE Superstar Lana

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Mar 05, 2025 03:31 GMT
Lana (Image Credits: wwe.com)
CJ Perry, fka Lana (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Former WWE and AEW Superstar CJ Perry, fka Lana, hasn't been very active on social media lately. She recently shared heartbreaking news of her family member's passing.

The Ravishing Russian has been seemingly going through a bad patch since last year. She and Miro ended their marriage after seven years of being together.

She also had a rough start to 2025, as she revealed that their family dog crossed the rainbow bridge.

Earlier today, she penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram, in which she announced that her grandfather, Captain Bob Perry, had passed away.

Previously, she had updated on her social media that her grandfather had been battling serious health issues and was hospitalized too. He had been placed in an assisted living facility last year.

also-read-trending Trending

The former WWE Superstar noted that her ex-husband Miro spent some quality time with her grandfather four days before his sad demise.

"4 days before my grandfather Captain Bob Perry passed @tobemiro took him out to have a beer! My grandfather took us on a little tour of Washington DC just days before passing. We love you and miss you so much Papa," she wrote.
Check out her post below:

We at Sportskeeda offer our heartfelt condolences to CJ Perry and her family.

Edited by Harish Raj S
