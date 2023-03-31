Condolences to WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, recently announced on Twitter that his pet dog Lula had passed away.

Waltman's dog Lula has made appearances on television on various occasions, along with the WWE legend. She also had her own Instagram page boasting almost 3.5k followers.

Two days ago, X-Pac shared a picture of Lula from an emergency animal hospital. As per the post, Lula wasn't doing well and had lost a lot of weight.

Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac At the Emergency Animal Hospital with Lula. She's not doing well. No appetite, vomiting, lost a lot of weight. At the Emergency Animal Hospital with Lula. She's not doing well. No appetite, vomiting, lost a lot of weight. 💔 https://t.co/jbSopMaZbI

Last night, Waltman shared the tragic news of Lula's passing on his official Twitter handle. Here's what he wrote:

"My beautiful Baby Lula is gone.💔 I'm devastated. I'm going to miss her so much. She was my life. You can see some of our journey together at @itsbabylula on IG. #RIPLula."

X-Pac received heartfelt messages from several wrestlers

Over the years, Lula met a long string of wrestlers and was beloved backstage. Check out some of the messages that Waltman's tweet about Lula's passing received:

Waltman has previously shared Lula's backstory. While speaking on The Tomorrow Show in May 2017, here's what he said about Lula:

"Last Thursday, we were coming back from Home Depot and poor little Lula just wandered out into Balboa Avenue and almost got hit, and she was just wandering around delirious. Her jaw is broken. She’ll never be able to close her mouth again, and her tongue was just completely caked with stuff. You could tell she hadn’t had any water in who knows how long. She was just, she was so scared. I haven’t cried that hard in a long, long time. She’s happy now, and that’s all that counts."

Lula's passing has left Waltman devastated. Here's hoping Waltman is receiving all the love and support that he needs during this trying time.

The Sportskeeda community sends its heartfelt condolences to Sean Waltman.

