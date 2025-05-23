Condolences to WWE NXT star Jacy Jayne

WWE NXT star Jacy Jayne has shared a heartbreaking social media update following a personal loss. The 28-year-old revealed that her dog has passed away.
The two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has been an integral part of WWE's developmental brand for several years. The Fatal Influence member has also made multiple appearances on TNA iMPACT in 2025.
Jacy Jayne recently took to Instagram stories to post an old picture of herself with her deceased dog. She further penned down an emotional message for her "little peanut."
"Rip my sweet baby boy. It's so hard to wrap my head around you not being here anymore. I love you forever my little peanut 💔," she wrote.
In her most recent televised in-ring appearance, Jayne teamed up with Fallon Henley to take on an unlikely duo of Jordynne Grace and Stephanie Vaquer. The two Fatal Influence members put forth an impressive performance but could not secure the win against the two women set to clash for the NXT Women's Championship at WWE Battleground this Sunday.
Jacy Jayne makes an intriguing remark about being a part of Toxic Attraction
Toxic Attraction was among the most popular female factions in NXT. The heel group featuring Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin was led by former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.
During an earlier appearance on Busted Open, Jayne stated that she felt like a third wheel in Toxic Attraction, given the popularity of her stablemates, Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin, even before they arrived in NXT. Jacy noted that she was happy for having made a name for herself over the last few years.
"Crazy, really surreal. Because I feel like, being in Toxic Attraction, I was always a third wheel. You know, everybody always talked about Mandy. She's been here for so long. Everybody always watches everything she does. Then, you have Gigi, who had a huge name on the indies before she came to NXT. Everybody kind of looked at me and was like, 'Well, who the hell was that girl?' So now for everybody to actually be paying attention and have my name in their mouths, and I'm the talk of the town, that's huge for me. That's all I've wanted for a really long time. So, I'm happy about it," she said. [From 1:11 to 1:44]
Jacy Jayne has been on NXT since her debut in 2020. It remains to be seen if and when she will receive her main roster call-up.