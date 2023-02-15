"Everybody always talks about Mandy [Rose]" - Former champion says she felt like the third wheel of Toxic Attraction

Last week's episode of WWE NXT marked the official end of Toxic Attraction as Jacy Jayne betrayed Gigi Dolin.

The group was initially formed by Mandy Rose, who recruited both Jayne and Dolin and took them both under her wing. The trio dominated the women's division for months before going their separate ways.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Jayne said that she felt like the third wheel of Toxic Attraction.

"Crazy, really surreal because I feel like being in Toxic Attraction I was kind of always the third wheel. You know, everybody always talks about Mandy, she's been here for so long, everybody watches everything she does and then you have Gigi, who had a huge name on the indies before she came to NXT and everybody kind of looked at me and was like, 'Well, who the hell is that girl?'. So for now for everybody to actually pay attention and have my name in my mouths and now I'm the talk of the town, like that's huge for me, that's all I wanted for a really long time. So, I'm happy about it," said Jacy Jayne. [1:11-1:44]

Shawn Michaels gave his blessings to Toxic Attraction for their betrayal segment

Shawn Michaels gave his blessings to Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin for their betrayal segment from last week's episode of WWE NXT.

Many years ago, Michaels himself was involved in a similar segment with Marty Jannetty. Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Jayne said:

"I actually didn't really know much going into that day, they were kind of hush-hush about everything happening. All I really knew was that was going to be on Ding Dong Hello. So that's a lot of pressure having Bayley come back. It was the first time she even had that show in like two years. It was also the first time it as ever in front of a live audience because that was always done during the pandemic era. So I feel like there was a lot of pressure going into that alone."

Jayne will address the WWE Universe on this week's episode of WWE NXT and will explain her actions amid Toxic Attraction's split.

