Condolences to WWE RAW star Bronson Reed

The WWE Universe is sending condolences to RAW Superstar Bronson Reed through these troubling times.

Reed is currently in the middle of an upper-midcard push on WWE's flagship TV show. As a top heel, the 35-year-old Australian Superstar was surprisingly released with other NXT budget cuts in August 2021. He was re-hired in December 2022 and brought straight to RAW following brief runs with NJPW and TNA.

Big Colossal took to Instagram today to announce the tragic passing of his cousin Kayla. Reed did not elaborate, but a tagged family member who also commented as his apparent aunt or uncle noted that Kayla passed away on Friday, February 9, after suffering an accident on February 5.

"My cousin Kayla, you were a beautiful soul. You'll be forever missed. RIP," Reed wrote.

Reed is currently looking to build red brand momentum on the Road to WrestleMania 40. He defeated Apollo Crews at this week's WWE Main Event tapings.

Bronson Reed reveals unfinished business with top WWE star

Bronson Reed is a former WWE NXT North American Champion but has yet to hold championship gold on the main roster.

Big Bronson faced Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship multiple times last year but failed to end the historic title reign like all other challengers. However, the former JONAH has not given up on becoming IC Champion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Reed said he'd like to face injured World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, but he also has unfinished business with the Imperium leader. He was asked about working at the WWE Elimination Chamber from his native Australia later this month.

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the Intercontinental Champion roaming around here somewhere, GUNTHER. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event," he said. [From 0:24 onwards]

Reed will have a chance to return to Australia by earning a spot in the Men's Chamber match on tonight's RAW when he goes up against Bobby Lashley.

Ivar vs. LA Knight in a Chamber qualifier will also be held on tonight's RAW, then the final two spots will be filled on SmackDown with Dominik Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens and The Miz vs. Logan Paul. The winner of the Men's Chamber will go on to WrestleMania 40 to challenge The Visionary for the title.

