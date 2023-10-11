Condolences to WWE's Vic Joseph

The WWE Universe received some unfortunate news during the midst of one of the biggest episodes of NXT when commentator Vic Joseph revealed that his father had passed away.

Last night, the developmental brand was filled with stars of yesteryears and today. The likes of Asuka, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Undertaker, and many more appeared on the show for a stacked episode of NXT.

Today, WWE NXT commentator Vic Joseph made a heartbreaking announcement as he revealed that his father had passed away. Joseph revealed that working on the show provided him an escape from the sad news.

"Yesterday I lost my dad - my earliest memory was watching wrestling with him - he always supported my dreams and did to the end - last night was for him - to everyone involved and all of you that watched/interacted - you allowed me to escape for a few hours THANK YOU."

WWE Hall of Famer praised Vic Joseph

In 2017, Vic Joseph signed with WWE and started his journey as a commentator for Main Event. Eventually, he got his big break when he became a color commentator for the developmental brand alongside Wade Barrett.

Later, Barrett moved to WWE SmackDown, and Booker T took his spot on NXT. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker praised Vic Joseph and wants to see him at the top. Check it out:

"I want to see Vic move up. I want to see Vic move up to the main roster and get his flowers because Vic is good. Vic is definitely the reason I stay on point on that show. He directs me. He's almost like a maestro sometimes, holding his hands, telling me to calm down, making sure the guys speed up through the reads. He's unbelievable. I definitely want to see that young man get to the next level," stated Booker T.

It's been a year since Booker T joined Vic Joseph at the commentary desk on the developmental brand.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Vic Joseph's family and friends.

