Condolences to WWE star Andre Chase

WWE NXT star Andre Chase recently announced that his father has passed away this weekend.

On the special episode of NXT Roadblock, Chase and Duke Hudson challenged Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Despite their best efforts, the challengers failed to win the title for the second time.

Taking to social media after the show, the leader of Chase University shared some personal news regarding his father's untimely demise as he penned down a heartfelt note. He mentioned how strong his father was from within and stated how he had honored his father by standing up for himself even in defeat.

"As some of you may know, my father unexpectedly passed away over the weekend. My dad had the heart of a lion and never backed down from a fight. Tonight, even in defeat, I hope I honored him by pulling myself up off of the mat even when I thought I had nothing left. #WWENXT," wrote Chase.

We at Sportskeeda extend our heartfelt condolences to Andre's family and friends in this challenging time.

