Condolences to WWE Superstar Dakota Kai

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai recently took to social media to reveal that she lost her Nana.

Last year, Dakota Kair returned to WWE at the Biggest Party of The Summer alongside Bayley and IYO SKY. Together the trio became Damage CTRL, where Kai had two successful reigns as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside SKY on Monday Night RAW. The former NXT star is currently out of action due to an injury.

Kai currently is not cleared to compete, but she returned at this year's SummerSlam when IYO SKY successfully cashed in her MITB contract and became the WWE Women's Champion.

Last night, Kai revealed on her Instagram account that she recently lost her Nana, and several superstars reacted and sent their condolences to the former champion.

"Will love you and miss you always, Nana. ❤️," wrote Kai.

Earlier this year, Kai got injured when she tore her ACL during a match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown. The former champion will be out of action for the rest of the year. However, she made several appearances on television alongside Damage CTRL in order to support her stablemates.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Dakota Kai's family and friends.

