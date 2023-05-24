Condolences to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's sister-in-law, Ashley has sadly passed away.

Tragedy has struck McIntyre and his family as his sister-in-law recently passed away in an unexpected manner. Wendy Frohnapfel made the announcement on her Facebook page.

The sudden passing of Drew McIntyre's sister-in-law has left her family in immense grief. Here's an excerpt from Frohnapfel's Facebook post announcing Ashley's demise:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we inform you of the sudden passing of Ashley. She was so deeply loved as a daughter, sister, niece, cousin & friend to so many. She was an incredibly smart, beautiful, and caring person who fought for the inclusion of others and was proud to be an advocate for those less fortunate. Her passing has left a void in our lives that cannot be filled."

You can check out the full post below:

Drew McIntyre and Ashley's family received tons of support in the comments of the post

Ashley's family asked for everyone's patience and understanding in these trying times. The post shared by Wendy Frohnapfel received several heartfelt responses from people close to Ashley.

The WWE Superstar and his wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, must be utterly devastated over Ashley's sudden passing.

The Sportskeeda community sends its deepest condolences to McIntyre and his family.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes