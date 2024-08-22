  • home icon
  • "Conflicting" reports emerge around bizarre Hulk Hogan incident as 50-year-old woman gets badly injured

"Conflicting" reports emerge around bizarre Hulk Hogan incident as 50-year-old woman gets badly injured

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 22, 2024
The Hulkster during a 2019 RAW appearance (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
The Hulkster during a 2019 RAW appearance (Picture courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Hulk Hogan has had a tough time staying away from controversies. It isn't all about his stance openly supporting United States Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. During a recent event, where he made seemingly questionable comments, a 50-year-old woman was hit on the head with a beer can and got badly injured.

ABC News 5 Cleveland has reported that at a recent event promoting Hogan's latest business venture, Real American Beer, a worker threw a beer can, which accidentally hit the head of a 50-year-old woman in attendance. It knocked the woman to the ground, and she required nine stitches.

According to a Medina Township Police report, conflicting information was received about the situation. A few witnesses told the police that Hogan threw the beer, while others claimed that a crew member threw the beer "like a baseball pitch." No arrests were made.

Hulk Hogan is no stranger to non-wrestling ventures, being part of two Cannabis brands known as Hulk Hogan THC and The Immortal Brand. A few months ago, he announced his latest business, Real American Beer.

It's a shame that ex-WWE referee and timekeeper Mark Yeaton wasn't present to throw the beer cans. In case you don't know who he is, Yeaton is the man who had an almost perfect record tossing beers to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin during his iconic career.

The Bollywood Boyz responded to Hulk Hogan's controversial shot at Kamala Harris

Hulk Hogan was recently in hot water for comments he made during the Real American Beer event. He joked about bodyslamming United States Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and appeared to question her Indian heritage. It has been speculated that he was at least partially intoxicated during this incident.

In a simple and effective response to Hogan seemingly taking a shot at Kamala Harris' Indian heritage, The Bollywood Boyz sent the following message on X/Twitter:

"Nothing wrong with being Indian. Proud Indian/Punjabi wrestlers right here," they wrote.

It remains to be seen whether WWE will respond to Hogan's controversial comments. The promotion has long been focused on entertaining global audiences.

Edited by Pratik Singh
